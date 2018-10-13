CHARLOTTESVILLE -- It might not have been the most elegant or beautiful game but it was enough to do something the Hoos haven't done in four years.

UVa nearly doubled what the league's top rushing defense allows per game, got clutch place kicking, and held opposing quarterbacks to a 15-for-29 day passing with three interceptions in a 16-13 upset of No. 16 Miami on Saturday.



The win gave the Wahoos (4-2, 2-1 ACC) their first victory over a ranked team since beating then-No. 21 Louisville in 2014 and also kept UVa alive and well in the always wacky Coastal Division.

Bryce Perkins had a rough night passing, going 12-for-21 with three INTs of his own. But his 97 rushing yards gained on 21 attempts, combined with the 86-yard and one-TD effort from Jordan Ellis, proved to be the difference.

But perhaps most important was that even though the Hoos were outgained 339 to 231, they scored 10 points off turnovers to Miami's three.

UVa’s opening drive ended in a turnover as Perkins rolled to his left and was picked off by Trajan Bandy. The pick and 13-yard return, though, went for naught as the Cavaliers slammed the door on a 4th and 2 run by starting quarterback N'Kosi Perry.

Negative plays continued to be an issue for the home team, killing the next drive as well. This time, a pair of penalties plus a 10-yard loss on a sack forced the Hoos to punt it back to the Hurricanes (5-2, 2-1). Again, though, the Virginia defense stood tall only to see team's ensuing drive end with another INT, this time on an under-thrown ball that Sheldrick Redwine picked off.

In what would be a theme all night, the Cavalier defense bailed them out. Joey Blount played perfect center field and picked off a Perry pass before rumbling close to Miami territory. At the end of an eight-play drive, Brian Delaney began his star turn shortly thereafter, trotting out and making a 26-yard field goal that put UVa up 3-0 with 13:46 left in the first half.

Senior safety Juan Thornill picked a pass on the next Miami possession, returning it 62 yards to the 7-yard line. It took Ellis just one play to punch it in for his team's lone TD of the night, enough to put UVa up 10-0 with 11:16 left in the half.

Bubba Baxa got Miami on the board several minutes later, capping a six-play, 23-yard drive with a 47-yard FG. The Hurricanes, after going three and out following Ellis' touchdown, had intercepted Perkins again, this time as Bandy snagged a ball near midfield. They seemed to keep having momentum following a Virginia punt when Travis Homer broke free on the second play of the drive and appeared to be bound for the end zone. But CB Bryce Hall, from the opposing side of the field, ran him down and tackled him at the 15-yard line. So instead of an 85-yard score, it was a 70-yard run and the Canes only got three points out of it thanks to a 28-yard field goal from Baxa.

That's where the lead would sit until Delaney's last-second goal before the half. His 46 yarder, which gave the home team a 13-6 advantage at the break, was the longest FG by a Cavalier since 2015.

Neither time got back on the score board again until well into the fourth quarter, when Delaney came back on and made another, this time from 32 yards to extend the UVa lead to 10 with 10:49 left to play.

At that point, it seemed somewhat risky that UVa's 16-play, 73-yard drive—which took 8:35 off the clock—ended with just three points and not seven. That was made even more important after backup Malik Rosier finished off an 11-play, 93-yard drive with an 11-yard TD run that cut UVa’s lead to 16-13 with 3:04 left to play.

Because UVa was called for a roughing the kicker penalty on the PAT, Miami kicked off from the 50-yard line and decided to try and recover an onside kick. But Baxa's dribbler didn't go 10 yards and as the Miami players avoided it, UVa's Evan Butts stepped in. He snagged it off the hop and ran 30 yards down the sideline, giving the Hoos excellent field position as the clock ticked down.

In fact, that field position was critical because, after making the Canes burn two of their three timeouts, a personal foul penalty on backup DT Tito Odenigbo moved the chains. After an Ellis run, Miami used its final timeout with 2:10 left and UVa ran it down under a minute before sending Delaney on for another field-goal attempt.

He would make the 29-yard attempt but Bandy was flagged for roughing the kicker, allowing UVa to take the points off the board, keep the ball, and get into victory formation.



