Cavaliers come up big in clutch moments at Louisville



The Wahoos can’t keep winning like this. Can they? For the first time in a decade, Virginia has won consecutive ACC games away from Scott Stadium. Both of those victories have ended with the home team missing field goals as time expired that would have changed the outcome. The most recent, Saturday’s 34-33 win that gave UVa the program’s first-ever win at Louisville, required one of the biggest fourth-quarter rallies in ACC history. “We did prepare starting on Monday for this game to be the equivalent of a 15 round fight with the referee holding both hands and right at the end, someone's hand is going up,” coach Bronco Mendenhall said following the UVa program’s first-ever win in the Derby City. “And sure enough, that's exactly how it came out.” Mendenhall’s team was reeling after giving up 20 unanswered points to start the second half on Saturday. The Cardinals gave UVa their best shot, hitting the Hoos with big plays on offense and forcing a pair of Brennan Armstrong interceptions defensively. With about 16 minutes to play, Louisville had a 30-13 lead and, at least in the collective opinion of UVa fans on social media and message boards, seats were starting to warm in the coordinators’ offices at the McCue Center back in Charlottesville. But the Hoos rewrote the postgame narrative by outscoring Louisville 21-3 in the final quarter. After his second pick, Armstrong finished the game by going 15-of-23 for 203 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Wahoos converted four of their final seven third downs. On the drive that set up the go-ahead touchdown pass to Grant Misch, Armstrong followed a pair of failed third down attempts by connecting with Keytaon Thompson for rally-saving fourth down conversions.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgMTctcG9pbnQgZGVmaWNpdCBvdmVyY29tZSBieSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VWQUZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBVVkFGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gdGllZCB0aGUgM3JkIGxhcmdl c3QgYXQgdGhlIGVuZCBvZiB0aGUgM3JkIHF1YXJ0ZXIgYnkgYSB3aW5uaW5n IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQUNDRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEFDQ0Zvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiB0ZWFtIChTb3V0 aCBDYXJvbGluYSBkb3duIDI0IGF0IFVOQyBpbiAxOTY4LCBOQyBTdGF0ZSBk b3duIDIwIHZzLiBNYXJ5bGFuZCBpbiAyMDExLCBXYWtlIEZvcmVzdCBkb3du IDE3IGF0IFVOQyBpbiAyMDAxLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29Ib29zP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29Ib29zPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0VsaWFzU3BvcnRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBFbGlhc1Nw b3J0czwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXR0IE1hcnRpbmdhbGUgKEBNYXR0TWFy dGluZ2FsZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYXR0TWFy dGluZ2FsZS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0Njk3MDIxNjc4MTY1MTk3MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDksIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==



Armstrong finished the game 40-for-60 (both career highs) for 487 yards and three touchdowns, plus the two picks. The redshirt junior has now thrown for 400 yards in four of UVa’s last five games; entering the season, there had only been three 400-yard passing games in program history. Thompson (132 yards), Billy Kemp (64 yards) and Ra’Shaun Henry (179 yards) each finished with nine catches. “That's the great thing about Brennan,” said Misch, “is he's always going, he's always attacking.”



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TSUdORUQuIFNFQUxFRC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9VVkFGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVVZBRm9v dGJhbGw8L2E+IERFTElWRVJFRC4g8J+RgDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vR3JhbnRtaXNjaD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AR3Jh bnRtaXNjaDwvYT4gd2l0aCB0aGUgbGFzdCBtaW51dGUgVEQgaW4gTG91aXN2 aWxsZS48YnI+PGJyPvCflKXwn5Sl8J+UpTxicj48YnI+8J+TujogPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hY2NuZXR3b3JrP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBhY2NuZXR3b3JrPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vR292VERtSlpGMCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dvdlREbUpaRjA8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQUNDIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAQUNDRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQUNDRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE0 NDY5NjkyNTY5NjU1MDkxMjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2Jl ciA5LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=



The defense limited the Cardinals to field goals on both Louisville possessions after those Armstrong turnovers—despite both drives starting inside the UVa 30—then posted a pair of key three-and-outs to help through fuel on the rally. Darrius Bratton kept the comeback alive by chasing down Hassan Hall, preventing a back-breaking touchdown with less than four minutes left. Again, the Cardinals had to settle for a field goal. “Every point matters,” said UVa linebacker Nick Jackson. “As you can see every point matters. That was big.” As James Turner’s potential game-winning 49-yard field goal sailed wide left, Virginia was again the team left standing on Saturday. It was the first time since winning three straight ACC road games down the regular-season stretch in 2011 that the Hoos had won two in a row away from home. The win improved the Cavaliers to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the conference; they’re one of three teams in the Coastal Division with a pair of ACC wins. “I know what it's like to be on the other side and I know the margin for error,” Mendenhall said, “and just grateful that we played well enough and had one more play go our way.”



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbHdheXMgZmlnaHQgdGlsbCB0aGUgZW5kLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2xpbGJyYXR0XzAzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBsaWxicmF0dF8wMzwvYT4gIGdvIGFoZWFkIGFuZCBicmVhayB0aGUg cm9jay4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dv SG9vcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvSG9v czwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv VEhFU3RhbmRhcmQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNUSEVTdGFuZGFyZDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1h5cUlO NGFBN00iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9YeXFJTjRhQTdNPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IFZpcmdpbmlhIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAVVZBRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVVZBRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE0NDY5 NzgzNjI5OTI0NzIwNjQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciA5 LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=



But the win doesn’t disguise the fact that some familiar flaws were still evident on Saturday. With Louisville’s 20 unanswered points, Virginia has been outscored a combined 76-44 in the third quarter this season. In ACC play, opponents have outscored the Hoos 69-28 in the third. All six of Armstrong’s interceptions on the season have come after halftime, with four coming in the third quarter. Despite playing the entire first half either with a lead or tied—and playing most of the game without leading receiver Dontayvion Wicks who left the game on UVa’s opening position after a big hit that was somehow not ruled targeting—the offense again leaned heavily on the passing game. Including a pair of sacks that cost the offense nine yards, UVa ran the ball 12 times for just 8 yards in the first half. By the end of the third quarter, as the Hoos fell into their 17-point hole, the pass-run ratio ballooned to 40-18 (including four sacks that go down as run plays). The offense was also responsible for five of Virginia’s seven penalties, including two on the final go-ahead touchdown drive that the Wahoos were able to overcome. On defense, big plays continued to plague UVa. Louisville’s first play from scrimmage was a 92-yard touchdown pass from Malik Cunningham to Tyler Harrell. The Cardinals first moved in front in the third quarter on a 52-yard TD run by Hall. Hall also gained 53 yards on his fourth-quarter run before he was run down by Bratton. The Hoos have given up at least one 40-yard pass and one 50-yard run in each of their four ACC games. Louisville finished with six plays of at least 20 yards. The Wahoos have surrendered 28 20-yard plays in ACC play (an even four per game), including eight of at least 50 and three of 75 or more. The Cardinals’ 503 total yards and 233 on the ground were both the most surrendered by the Hoos since the loss at North Carolina in Week 3. Where Mendenhall saw improvement on Saturday was in those so-called ‘critical moments.’ Louisville finished just 3-of-13 on third down, the defense’s best performance in conference play. One of those third down stops was Coen King’s forced fumble and recovery in the second quarter, UVa’s first takeaway since Fentrell Cypress’s interception in the second quarter at UNC. Three more came in the fourth quarter, as the defense was trying to get the ball back to Armstrong and the offense. “I hate to say it's all that matters, but it really matters,” Mendenhall said of those key stops, “and that's how you have success, and they're there to be credited for that because they've been working their guts out of the past couple of weeks.” But just like after last week’s emotional 30-28 win at Miami, Mendenhall weren’t worried about what went wrong in Louisville in the aftermath of the victory. It’s just the second time in the last 10 seasons that the Hoos have won multiple ACC road games; the other was two years ago, when they won the program’s first Coastal Division title. This weekend, they host a 3-3 Duke team that’s still winless in the ACC after two conference games. Since the start of the 2018 season, Virginia is 12-3 at Scott Stadium against ACC opponents; overall, the Hoos have won six in a row against the Blue Devils. “Now we’re just learning we can win anywhere,” Jackson said. “We’ve proven over the years that we’re dominant at Scott, and I think now we’re proving to ourselves that we can win anywhere. That’s how you take over a league and that’s how you take over the Coastal.”

