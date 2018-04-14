With spring practice in full swing, visitors have been rolling through the McCue Center of late and today will be no different. UVa is expecting to host nearly two dozen recruits, many of whom are 2019 kids with offers. So, could the Hoos close out a couple today?





CLICK HERE TO GO INSIDE and find out who is headed to Charlottesville today.





If you are not already a member of the Hoos Next message board, this type of column is what has made this website the authority on Virginia's recruiting efforts. Come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!