Bryce Perkins threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third and Virginia drubbed William & Mary 52-17 on Friday night.

Joe Reed caught a 40-yard touchdown pass and returned a kickoff 100 yards for the Cavaliers (2-0), who spoiled the return of former coach Mike London, who now is coaching the Tribe. Virginia led 21-0 by the end of the first quarter and 35-3 at halftime.

“I think they scored every which way you could,” London said.

William & Mary (1-1) got its only points against Virginia’s first team after recovering a muffed punt at the Cavalier 13 yard-line in the second quarter. The Tribe began the fourth quarter trailing 45-10 and having gained just 75 yards.

They intercepted Perkins twice, ending his string of 146 passes without an interception, and got another pick when Arman Jones picked off backup Brennan Armstrong and returned it 47 yards for a score. William & Mary has forced four turnovers in both of its games.

“If there is a time to have those, now was the time,” coach Bronco Mendenhall said of Perkins’ miscues.

Perkins’ other touchdown pass was a 15-yarder to transfer Terrell Chatman, his roommate when they started their careers at Arizona State. The Cavaliers also scored on Nick Grant’s 85-yard interception return and freshman Mike Hollins’ 9-yard run on his first college attempt.

Hollins later added a 1-yard scoring run.

Hollis Mathis set a W&MN record with 127 rushing yards in the opener but was no match for the Cavaliers’ swarming defense. He finished with 10 yards on 15 carries. His quickness will serve him much better against FCS-level competition, but his throwing needs much work. His lone attempt at throwing deep was very poorly thrown and never had a chance of reaching the receiver.

“We actually wanted to stop him before he ever got started,” Mendenhall said of Mathis’ scrambling ability.

The Cavaliers have now won 10 of their last 15 games, and while they never drew more than 43,128 fans to 61,500-seat Scott Stadium last season, their student section was packed for this game and the announced crowd was 45,250, the largest since 48,609 saw them lose 10-0 to rival Virginia Tech with a chance to end the Hokies’ long bowl streak in the 2017 season.

“It was noticeable the support we had today,” Mendenhall said. “I really noticed the student section.”