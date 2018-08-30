With the Wahoos set to open their 2018 season in just a couple of days, it seems the coaching staff has found some time to focus on the recruiting side of things prior to the start of the fall campaign. Bronco Mendenhall and his assistants have doled out a number of offers over the past week, including some important targets in the class of 2020 who UVa will no doubt be looking to bring on Grounds soon.



Six of the new offers tossed out over the past week have gone to prospects in the next cycle. Other than Bellazin, a four-star Rivals250 wide receiver, the most notable might be Marshall. A talked three-star back, UVa was the second school to offer the East Forsyth standout, which is also home to key 2021 target and Virginia legacy Micah Crowell.



The lone current-year offer to go out over the past few days, Hunte could be an intriguing target in this class for UVa. Given his size and his position, the three-star Garden State native is likely one that DL coach Vic So'oto does his best to add in this class. The Hoos currently have 18 commitments in 2019 with the space to add several more. As has been evident for some time, the place Mendenhall and his program have yet to add sustainable depth has been on the defensive line and the current class including several key playmakers there including four-star Rivals100 standout Jowon Briggs. UVa is also continuing to recruit four-star in-state DT Ben Smiley hard.

