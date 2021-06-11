Cavaliers know full well the challenges that DBU present

There’s a familiarity between the two head coaches who will compete at this weekend’s Columbia Super Regional.

Dallas Baptist coach Dan Heefner and Virginia’s Brian O’Connor both serve on the eight-person All-American committee for the college baseball coaches association. Prior to arriving at DBU, Heefner spent time as an assistant at O’Connor’s alma mater, Creighton. While addressing reporters on Friday prior to the opener of the best-of-three series tomorrow that will send one of the teams to the College World Series, O’Connor said he considers Heefner a friend.

He is also well aware of the program Heefner has built in his 14 seasons as head coach of the Patriots. DBU is the only team in the country to win at least 40 games in each of the past seven full seasons. The Patriots have played postseason baseball in each season during that stretch as well. The teams split their two meetings when they crossed paths at the 2017 Fort Worth Regional, with DBU’s 11-8 victory in that regional’s second elimination game ending Virginia’s season.

That 2017 Dallas Baptist team and this year’s group have been built with the same template, O’Connor said on Friday: Loaded offensive lineups and power arms on the pitching staff. The Patriots enter the NCAA Tournament’s second weekend slashing .288/.399/.516 as a team and averaging 7.9 runs per game. Their 97 home runs rank third nationally behind Old Dominion (105) and Arkansas (102).

UVa just eliminated that ODU team with back-to-back wins to clinch the regional title as the pitching staff limited the Monarchs to two solo home runs in those two games. The Wahoos also held another of the nation’s most prolific power lineups, South Carolina, to just a pair of homers in their two regional meetings as well. The Gamecocks ended the year with 80 long balls, which as of Friday’s start of Super Regional play was tied for 17th in the country.

“It comes down to execution,” O’Connor explained. “We talked about it last weekend that with the power that was in the regional with South Carolina and Old Dominion, it was about us, our pitchers executing, and they did a fantastic job with that. And so I’m hoping that they can repeat that this weekend.”

Virginia posted a 3.60 team ERA in last weekend’s five regional games. Opposing hitters slashed just .210/.290/.327 against the Wahoos, with those four home runs among the 11 extra-base hits UVa allowed. Cavalier pitchers struck out 64 hitters while walking just 16.

O’Connor confirmed on Friday that senior left-hander Andrew Abbott (8-6, 2.82 ERA) will start Saturday’s game against the Patriots. Abbott had a 25.1-inning scoreless streak snapped in the first inning of last Friday’s regional opener against the Gamecocks, ultimately losing that game after being charged with all four USC runs in the first 5.2 innings of the 4-3 loss. He hasn’t lost back-to-back starts since dropping four straight decisions from late February through late March.

DBU will counter with junior right-hander Dominic Hamel on Saturday. Hamel has earned wins in each of his last four starts including the Patriots’ opener at the Fort Worth Regional last weekend, when he was charged with five runs on five hits in 6.1 innings in a 6-5 win against Oregon State. He’ll take the mound on Saturday at 13-2 with a 3.95 ERA, a record that jumped out at O’Connor this week.

“The starter that we’ll face tomorrow, geez, the guy’s 13-2,” he said. “I mean, who’s 13-2 in America as a starting pitcher? And he’s got great stuff. He’s got strikeout stuff.

“But this is where you’re at,” O’Connor continued. “This is the way it is the rest of the way out. You’re going to face offensive clubs that are versatile, that can beat you in different ways and you’re going to face other pitching staffs, in most cases, that are as good as yours.”





Offense Continues to Surge into the Supers

Virginia’s last home run of the regional round was the loudest. Devin Ortiz’s walk-off that eliminated ODU on Tuesday gave the Wahoos seven in their first five games of the NCAA Tournament.

Those seven homers match the team’s total for the first month of the regular season. UVa was just 9-10 coming out of a series loss at home against Pitt in mid-March. The lineup was scuffling, slashing just .226/.319/.317, and averaging 4.7 runs through those first 19 games. Amid that slow start, players and coaches talked frequently to reporters about not getting discouraged and focusing on the process instead of results, while meeting privately to work on adjustments at the plate.

“We all knew that we were a talented group coming into it,” UVa senior outfielder Alex Tappen said on Friday, “and we had expectations for ourselves that we weren’t reaching.”

Tappen was the Virginia hitter most deeply slumping at the plate. He started 13 of the team’s first 15 games but lost the everyday right fielder role after beginning the year just 5-for-46 (.109) with two extra-base hits at the plate.

He was out of the starting lineup but did get a pinch-hit single in a 10-4 win on March 22nd that helped the Hoos avoid getting swept at home by Pitt. It was the first time this season that UVa had scored double-digit runs in ACC play. Its 11 hits and five hits with runners in scoring position were also season highs for a conference game. On Friday, Tappen pointed to that win against the Panthers as when the offense started to turn around.

“That was the moment that it was, ‘Okay, this is how we should be playing,’” he said, “and from there it just took off.”

Starting with that win against Pitt, the Wahoos have slashed .281/.369/.417 in their last 37 games. They’ve hit 34 home runs and averaged 6.2 runs in that stretch. Virginia is 25-14 in those games.

The offense has been even more potent since arriving in Columbia. The Cavaliers had 15 extra-base hits in their five first-round games. Ortiz, the regional’s most outstanding player, finished with two homers and a double (plus four scoreless innings on the mound). Jake Gelof had two homers and two doubles, while Kyle Teel and Nic Kent each had a pair of two-base hits. Tappen, Zack Gelof, and Chris Newell each had a homer.

Tappen has raised his batting average to .240 in 49 games, including 26 starts. He’s got four homers on the year, including two at the ACC Tournament and a long solo shot that carried onto the concourse beyond left field at Founder’s Park in last Sunday’s 3-2 win that eliminated the Gamecocks. That production has helped Tappen work his way back into the lineup, with starts in six of the last seven games, including the first five of his college career as a left fielder.

Tappen agreed with the suggestion that Founder’s Park is hitter-friendly, particularly, as he said, in comparison to Disharoon Park in Charlottesville. The Wahoos will be back on South Carolina’s home field this weekend in large part, as Tappen said, because of some early-season adjustments at the plate that have helped the team get hotter as the stakes got higher.

“We really had nothing to lose,” he said. “We were just able to start executing. We were starting to see more pitches, have more competitive at-bats. And I think all-in-all it just accumulated into what it’s become, and it’s a direct correlation to where we are right now.”



