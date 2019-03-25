In this latest installment of CavsCorner Conversations , we share the audio from the end of the first practice of spring ball as Bronco Mendenhall discusses where the team is, what he liked on the first day and what he wants to see improve, how valuable Brennan Armstrong's experience was last fall, how Tavares Kelly projects, how the Wahoos go about replacing a great deal of senior leadership, and much more.





JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!



