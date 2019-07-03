On the latest installment of CavsCorner Conversations we welcome former UVa football player Ahmad Hawkins, who has become one of the most prominent voice on the Hoos in recent years. With preseason football coming up soon, we talk about the team and the roster and what things look like on both sides of the ball. We also get into what the Cavaliers have to do in order to improve on what was a big year in 2018.

Shop on Fanatics.com for all of your gear (UVa, NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB and more) using this link and help CavsCorner in the process.





JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!



