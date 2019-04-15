Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-15 08:09:28 -0500') }} basketball Edit

CavsCorner Conversations: Phony Bennett talks national title run

Ol1fingvex5fpue7snbc
Brad Franklin • CavsCorner.com
@Cavs_Corner
Publisher
Brad Franklin has served as the publisher of CavsCorner since February 2011. Email him anytime at brad.franklin@me.com.

In this installment of CavsCorner Conversations, we revisit with friend of the show Phony Bennett to talk about the last year in Virginia basketball and how the Hoos were able to win a national title. We get into the amazing NCAA Tournament run, the ins and outs of how it happened, how it made us feel, the legacy of this group, and what's ahead for the program with some big NBA decisions coming soon.


This episode of the CavsCorner Podcast is sponsored by:

Thorium Wealth: Unleash the power of Thorium Wealth to help you and your business grow and prosper

AskLandis: Central Virginia's turnkey solution for decluttering your life




JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!


Sexnc6jhpp0kflqsqyok
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}