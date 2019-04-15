In this installment of CavsCorner Conversations, we revisit with friend of the show Phony Bennett to talk about the last year in Virginia basketball and how the Hoos were able to win a national title. We get into the amazing NCAA Tournament run, the ins and outs of how it happened, how it made us feel, the legacy of this group, and what's ahead for the program with some big NBA decisions coming soon.





