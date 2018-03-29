Ticker
CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 250

Brad Franklin • CavsCorner.com
@Cavs_Corner
Publisher
Brad Franklin has served as the publisher of CavsCorner since February 2011. Email him anytime at brad.franklin@me.com.


In this week's installment of the CavsCorner Podcast, Damon Dillman of CBS 19 Sports in Charlottesville joins the show to talk about UVa's first practice of spring ball, what stood out, which players got our attention, and what it means for the Wahoos as they continue to work this spring.


