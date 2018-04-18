Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-18 07:26:43 -0500') }} football Edit

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 253

Ol1fingvex5fpue7snbc
Brad Franklin • CavsCorner.com
@Cavs_Corner
Publisher
Brad Franklin has served as the publisher of CavsCorner since February 2011. Email him anytime at brad.franklin@me.com.


On this week's episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, CBS19's Damon Dillman returns to the program as we dive back into spring football, what stood out to us about the recent practice media members were able to watch, how we view the potential of Bryce Perkins and the offense, what issues the Cavaliers need to address, and much more.


premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}