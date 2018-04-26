On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, the crew (well, two of them for the most part) discuss the Rice Commission's report on potential changes to college basketball and what recommendations make the most sense as well as bring about the most frustration. And how does this really apply to schools that aren't cranking out one-and-done players every spring?
