



On this week's episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, the crew reconvenes after a couple of weeks away to talk about all of the basketball recruiting developments since then. UVa has added a pair of recruits, one a 2018 who seems likely to redshirt and one a transfer who will sit one and play two in hops of filling an expected void. What do these additions means for the Hoos in the 2019 recruiting class and beyond? And then later in the show, the Fifth Side of the Ball is back with a discussion of the recently unveiled new football uniforms and helmets.



