CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 257
On this week's installment of the CavsCorner Podcast, the crew discusses last week's sitdown with UVa AD Carla Williams and some of the reactions from her comments. We also get into the Supreme Court ruling on sports betting and what it could mean for college sports and specifically the viewing experience both at home and in the stadium.
