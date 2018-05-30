Ticker
CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 259

Brad Franklin • CavsCorner.com
Brad Franklin has served as the publisher of CavsCorner since February 2011. Email him anytime at brad.franklin@me.com.


On this week's installment of the CavsCorner Podcast, Rivals.com basketball recruiting analyst Corey Evans joins the program to talk about the EYBL stop in Hampton and give his impression on a number of UVa targets who stood out during the weekend.

