Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-07 07:42:47 -0500') }} football Edit

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 260

Ol1fingvex5fpue7snbc
Brad Franklin • CavsCorner.com
@Cavs_Corner
Publisher
Brad Franklin has served as the publisher of CavsCorner since February 2011. Email him anytime at brad.franklin@me.com.


On this week's installment of the CavsCorner Podcast, publisher Matthew Hatfield of VirginiaPreps.com joins the show to talk about UVa's in-state recruiting efforts as well as the recruitments of 757 four-star targets Cam'Ron Kelly and Ben Smiley.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}