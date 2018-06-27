Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-27 07:14:32 -0500') }} football Edit

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 263

Ol1fingvex5fpue7snbc
Brad Franklin • CavsCorner.com
@Cavs_Corner
Publisher
Brad Franklin has served as the publisher of CavsCorner since February 2011. Email him anytime at brad.franklin@me.com.


On the latest installment of the CavsCorner Podcast, we'll look at how much the football recruiting situation has changed for UVa since our last show and break down just what the rush of good news means for the program going forward.


premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}