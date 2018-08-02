CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 268
On the latest installment of the CavsCorner Podcast, the crew discusses the potential changes to the basketball recruiting calendar and what the ramifications could be for schools like UVa. We also discuss the non-conference schedule for 2018-2019 that was announced this week before we dive into a fun hypothetical: If you could replace one OOC game, which team would you pit the Wahoos against this season?
