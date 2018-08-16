Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-16 07:23:32 -0500') }} football Edit

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 270

Ol1fingvex5fpue7snbc
Brad Franklin • CavsCorner.com
@Cavs_Corner
Publisher
Brad Franklin has served as the publisher of CavsCorner since February 2011. Email him anytime at brad.franklin@me.com.


As UVa's fall training camp continues, the latest installment of the CavsCorner Podcast focuses on some of the news coming out of Charlottesville as the Wahoos deal with some injuries in the trenches. We'll also get into a few position battles and talk about what we're excited to see next month when the Cavaliers open the 2018 season.



Sexnc6jhpp0kflqsqyok
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}