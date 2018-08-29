CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 272
With the Wahoos set to open their 2018 season on Saturday evening against Richmond, this week's installment of the CavsCorner Podcast is all football. We'll get into the depth chart that was released on Monday and talk about some personnel decisions that surprised us or stood out before we dive into the matchup with the Spiders and give our predictions. Lastly, we'll get into the Fifth Side of the Ball with a host of props bets and over/under calls related to Virginia's season.
Our thanks to our sponsors this week AskLandis and Second String Sports.
JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!
If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.
Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!