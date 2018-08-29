With the Wahoos set to open their 2018 season on Saturday evening against Richmond, this week's installment of the CavsCorner Podcast is all football. We'll get into the depth chart that was released on Monday and talk about some personnel decisions that surprised us or stood out before we dive into the matchup with the Spiders and give our predictions. Lastly, we'll get into the Fifth Side of the Ball with a host of props bets and over/under calls related to Virginia's season.





Our thanks to our sponsors this week AskLandis and Second String Sports.



