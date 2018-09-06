



The Wahoos opened their 2018 season with a win over Richmond last Saturday and on this week's episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we dive into that game and what stood out the most about UVa's offense as well as what sort of sustainability questions we have going into Game 2. We'll preview the matchup at Indiana and give our picks before getting into our weekly Fifth Side of the Ball topic.





