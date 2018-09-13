On this week's installment of the CavsCorner Podcast, the crew discusses last weekend's loss at IU and why it was so disappointing before we transition to this week's Ohio game, the way it was moved to Nashville, how the teams stack up, and how we see it playing out. And in our Fifth Side of the Ball segment, we'll discuss the increasingly difficult problem of canceled games and what college football can do to solve it.





JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!



