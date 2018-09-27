On this week's episode of the CavsCorner Podcast , the crew dives into UVa's 27-3 win over Louisville, which was a bit easier than most expected, before we preview this weekend's matchup in Raleigh against the Wolfpack. And in our Fifth Side of the Ball segment this week, we'll talk about improving the fan experience at Scott Stadium.





JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!



