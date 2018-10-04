On the latest installment of the CavsCorner Podcast , the crew looks back at the loss in Raleigh before turning their attention to the open date and where things are for the Hoos with the Coastal slate coming up. And with hoops season creeping up, our Fifth Side of the Ball topic tonight centers on hype versus hand wringing.





JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!



