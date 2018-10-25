In the latest installment of the CavsCorner Podcast , the crew breaks down UVa's win in Durham and previews the matchup this weekend against Carolina before diving into preseason hoops discussion and outlines what's ahead for the Wahoos now that Braxton Key is immediately eligible.





JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!



