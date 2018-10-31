On this week's installment of the CavsCorner Podcast , the crew dives into the football program's success both in ACC play thus far and in recent polls before breaking down Friday night's matchup against Pitt. Then, with basketball season starting next week, we'll get into our annual discussion about the upcoming slate, what we expect from the squad, and how we see the seeing going. And we'll even toss around a few prop bets at the end.





