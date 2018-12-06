On this week's installment of the CavsCorner Podcast , the crew dives into the Belk Bowl announcement, the matchup with South Carolina, UVa's red zone issues during the regular season, and even how the staff has utilized the new redshirt rule so far this year. We'll also turn the page to hoops and talk about where the team is now that the non-conference schedule begins to wind down.





