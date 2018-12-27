In this week's installment of the CavsCorner Podcast , we talk about UVa's pending Belk Bowl matchup with South Carolina and get into not only what bowl games mean in the context of seasons but also too how we see this one playing out Saturday afternoon in Charlotte.





