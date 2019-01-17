On this week's installment of the CavsCorner Podcast , we'll get into the three wins Virginia has picked up since our last show. Well, let's be real: We focus mostly on the way the Wahoos decimated the Hokies on Tuesday night. Then we'll get into a preview of Saturday's showdown in Durham before we wrap up with some discussion of the just-released 2019 football schedule and what we think of UVa's draw this fall.





