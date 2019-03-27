On this week's installment of the CavsCorner Podcast , we look back at UVa's wins in Columbia over Gardner-Webb and Oklahoma and break down how the Wahoos were able to get to the Sweet 16 and make it look both easy and not so easy. After we discuss the recent emergence of Mamadi Diakite, we'll get into this week's matchup in the Yum! Center against Oregon and even get into a potential Elite Eight matchup against either Purdue or Tennessee and how those teams present various issues for the Cavaliers should they get past the Ducks.





