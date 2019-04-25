On the latest installment of the CavsCorner Podcast , we begin with a discussion of spring football for the first time this spring ahead of the final session on Saturday. We'll get into several topics, including what stands out and what's been exciting about the spring thus far. And then we'll transition back to hoops where the drama and energy has yet to wane this offseason. We'll get into the NBA decisions, the roster, the possibility of what the Wahoos should/will do next, and how everything shapes up at least as of now as decisions begin to get made heading deeper into the spring.

