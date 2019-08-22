News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-22 07:43:52 -0500') }} football Edit

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 319

Ol1fingvex5fpue7snbc
Brad Franklin • CavsCorner
@Cavs_Corner
Publisher
Brad Franklin has served as the publisher of CavsCorner since February 2011. Email him anytime at brad.franklin@me.com.


On the latest installment of the CavsCorner Podcast, it’s time to pick. This week the crew goes game by game to forecast UVa’s 2019 campaign, breaking down the ins and outs of each opponent and giving our prognostications on how the Wahoos will fare. And this year we’ve added a new wrinkle: In addition to the scores, we also give our percentage chance of Virginia coming home with a win.




JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!


Nwyuwnmg63crl9w4x2ed

Support CavsCorner!

Aglfxlddy6towopdetms
Support CavsCorner by using our link to shop for UVa gear!
Sexnc6jhpp0kflqsqyok
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}