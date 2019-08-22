On the latest installment of the CavsCorner Podcast , it’s time to pick. This week the crew goes game by game to forecast UVa’s 2019 campaign, breaking down the ins and outs of each opponent and giving our prognostications on how the Wahoos will fare. And this year we’ve added a new wrinkle: In addition to the scores, we also give our percentage chance of Virginia coming home with a win.





JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!



