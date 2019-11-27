On this week’s installment of the CavsCorner Podcast , we talk briefly about UVa’s win in the Tip-Off Tournament last weekend but the majority of our time, as expected, is on Friday’s Commonwealth Cup clash against Virginia Tech. With the Coastal Division title on the line, we’ll get into breaking “The Streak,” discuss the matchup, and lay out the way we seeing this one going down in Charlottesville later this week.





JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!



