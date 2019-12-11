On this week’s installment of the CavsCorner Podcast , there’s a lull in games thanks to the end of the football regular season and the exam break for hoops. As such, we look back at UVa’s appearance in the ACC Championship and get into some preliminary discussion of the Orange Bowl matchup against Florida, though most of the talk centers on the achievement that is the 2019 season. Then on the basketball side, we talk about the win over Carolina and what it, coupled with the loss at Purdue, all means for the Cavaliers as they wrap up their non-conference schedule and get ready to dive head first into “real” ACC play.





