On this week’s installment of the CavsCorner Podcast, we recap an interesting if not low key early signing day for the Wahoos, as UVa officially welcomed a dozen players to the family including not only the highest-rated offensive lineman the program has signed in a decade but also another late signee who came in well after business had closed for the day. After we talk about the class and which signees stand out the most, we transition over to hoops and talk about where things stand following the win over Stony Brook and what the return of Braxton Key means for the Cavaliers.





