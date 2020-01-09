On this week’s installment of the CavsCorner Podcast, we look back at UVa’s very odd week on the hardwood as the Wahoos rolled by Virginia Tech and then struggled mightily in a loss at Boston College three nights later. As such, we’ll get into the up and down nature of this team and what that could mean for their NCAA Tournament chances. And then we’ll transition over to the gridiron, where winter workouts loom and then the short sprint to spring ball will be here before we know it. So this week we begin to talk about the questions facing Virginia, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.





