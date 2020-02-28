On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we revisit the 56-53 victory in Blacksburg and preview Saturday night’s matchup against No. 7-ranked Duke. We discuss the way the win over the Hokies played out, how clutch Kihei Clark and Co. were despite losing a nice lead, and then dive into the game against the Blue Devils and how we see it playing out. Lastly, we’ll touch on UVa’s NCAA Tournament resume and why the NET rankings aren’t the evil some Wahoo fans might think.





