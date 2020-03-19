



On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we look back at the crazy way the 2019-2020 season ended and how unreal it all feels. We’ll share our thoughts on the team and the season, as we look back on an interesting (if also unfulfilling) year for the Hoos. We’ll also get into the loss of spring football and how missing those key practices might impact the team this fall. And finally, we’ll take off the sports frame and just talk about what it means to live right now in a world that seems so incredibly strange.



