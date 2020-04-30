On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we have plenty to discuss when it comes to all things UVa sports. We start with a quick recap of the NFL Draft and where various former Hoos landed both during and after. We then turn our attention to football recruiting, where the Cavaliers continue to reel in impressive commits left and right. And before this episode ends, we have a rather frank (and lengthy) discussion of last week's release of new logos, secondary marks, and other design elements. Because we have some takes. Of course we do.





JOIN CAVSCORNER TODAY!

If you are not already a member of CavsCorner, come join us and see what all of the buzz is about.

Click HERE to subscribe and get all of the latest news and join hundreds of other UVa fans in talking about Cavalier football, basketball, and recruiting. You won't be disappointed!



