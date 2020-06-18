CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 362

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 362
On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we snap back to the present day as we discuss the NCAA’s plan for preseason football and try to wade into the murky waters of what football season could and will look like for players, the program, and fans alike. And later, we dive into our new Film Room series and break down some of the lessons learned.
Credits:
Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)
David Spence (@HooDaves)
Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)
Links:
Down to three, TE Pedersen talkings about the next steps forward
Film Room: Breaking down how Virginia has used its tight ends
Tracking the early contacts in hoops recruiting in 2022
Three-star OL Mbow talks recruiting, visits, and timeframe
Three-star receiver Bennett keeps working his way through things
