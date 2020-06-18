 CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 362
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-18 08:01:51 -0500') }} football Edit

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 362

Brad Franklin • CavsCorner
Publisher
@Cavs_Corner
Brad Franklin has served as the publisher of CavsCorner since February 2011. Email him anytime at brad.franklin@me.com.


On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we snap back to the present day as we discuss the NCAA’s plan for preseason football and try to wade into the murky waters of what football season could and will look like for players, the program, and fans alike. And later, we dive into our new Film Room series and break down some of the lessons learned.




Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)



Links:

Down to three, TE Pedersen talkings about the next steps forward


Film Room: Breaking down how Virginia has used its tight ends


Tracking the early contacts in hoops recruiting in 2022


Three-star OL Mbow talks recruiting, visits, and timeframe


Three-star receiver Bennett keeps working his way through things



