CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 364

On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we welcome the arrival of July with a conversation built around what’s ahead for college football, and specifically in Charlottesville. With the Hoos set to return to Grounds in the next week, we look at the timeline, our expectations, the potential season ahead, and what the dead period and overall conditions on the ground could mean for recruiting now and in the future.

In support and solidarity with the Black Lives Matter Movement, @Hoo_Crew is matching donations to three organizations—Jefferson School American Heritage Center, Albermarle-Charlottesville NAACP, and the African American Teaching Fun (Albermarle/Charlottesville)—who are dedicated to fighting systemic racism and promoting anti-racist ideals. The donation drive last until Saturday, July 4th. If you'd like to join CavsCorner in donating, HooCrew is matching all donations up to $750 via the organization’s Venmo: @HooCrewUVA.





