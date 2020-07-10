CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 365

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 365
On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we dive back into schedule discussions but with a bit more to go on than last week. Though the Ivy League isn’t playing this fall, the Big 10 says it’ll go conference games only and the ACC is reportedly looking to follow suit. So, we try to break down what options are on the table for the league and how Notre Dame’s presence on the outside (but kind of also on the inside) might play havoc with the eventual solution.
Credits:
Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)
David Spence (@HooDaves)
Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)
