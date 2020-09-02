CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 373

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 373
On this week’s episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we do a sitrep on the state of college football and then turn our attention to UVa’s recent announcements about captains and jersey numbers before we dive into the idea of cross training with an eye on COVID-19 and what that could mean for the defensive backs. Finally, we dive into a discussion of late transfers, TV/kickoff times, and more as we get closer to our annual prediction show.
Credits:
Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)
Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)
Links:
Video: Brumfield talks Poljan, TE vision, and his new role
Film Room: Looking at how UVa’s offense uses pre-snap motion
Jackson is eager to build on his experience as a rookie last year
Hunter sees UVa’s depth and development at LB as a plus
