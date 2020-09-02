CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 373

On this week’s episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we do a sitrep on the state of college football and then turn our attention to UVa’s recent announcements about captains and jersey numbers before we dive into the idea of cross training with an eye on COVID-19 and what that could mean for the defensive backs. Finally, we dive into a discussion of late transfers, TV/kickoff times, and more as we get closer to our annual prediction show.





