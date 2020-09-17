CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 375





On this week’s episode of the CavsCorner Podcast we revisit the announcement on Saturday that UVa’s season opener was moving (again) and that the Tech game would be postponed. Then, once we’ve set the table for what the season is supposed to be now, we dive into the annual preseason prop bets. Who’s going to score the first TD? Who leads the team in rushing? What’s the over/under for scores by the defense? We get into all of that and a lot more this week.



