CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 388

On this week’s episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we dive into the loss in Blacksburg last Saturday night and what lingering thoughts we have about the state of the program coming out of the season and especially the way that one played out. Then we move to the 2021 recruiting class, which signees stand out, which one are the sleepers, and what needs remain heading deeper into the offseason. And lastly, we close out the fall campaign by revising the preseason props bets and discussing what they say about the way expectations compared to reality.