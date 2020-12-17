CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 388

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 388
On this week’s episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we dive into the loss in Blacksburg last Saturday night and what lingering thoughts we have about the state of the program coming out of the season and especially the way that one played out. Then we move to the 2021 recruiting class, which signees stand out, which one are the sleepers, and what needs remain heading deeper into the offseason. And lastly, we close out the fall campaign by revising the preseason props bets and discussing what they say about the way expectations compared to reality.
Credits:
Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)
David Spence (@HooDaves)
Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)
SIGN UP TODAY and check out our message board to talk with hundreds of fellow Wahoo fans about all things UVa sports!
Links:
Bronco Mendenhall talks 2021 recruiting class
UVa’s PFF grades following the loss at Tech
Season in Review: A prop bet breakdown
Weekend Wrap: A frustrating end leaves questions for UVa
Take Two: Revisiting the keys and grading UVa’s loss in Blacksburg