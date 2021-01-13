CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 391

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 391
On the latest installment of the CavsCorner Podcast we once again focus solely on UVa hoops, as we look back at the win over Boston College and the ways it seem to mirror the victory over Wake Forest that came a few days earlier. We’ll discuss where things are for the Wahoos as they get ready for a rematch again Notre Dame ahead of a potential showdown at No. 12 Clemson this weekend.
Credits:
Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)
David Spence (@HooDaves)
Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)
