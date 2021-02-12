CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 395





On this week’s installment of the CavsCorner Podcast we break down UVa’s most recent wins over Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech and dive into what those efforts tell us about the Wahoos and where things are as the stretch run looms. Then we’ll get into that stretch, what we expect to see from Virginia and how we think the rest of the schedule looks. And lastly, we’ll touch on the question that seems to be getting a lot of run lately: Should UVa (and other NCAA locks in the league) seriously consider not playing in the ACC Tournament this year so as to not risk being forced to miss The Big Dance?



