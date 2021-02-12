CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 395

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 395
On this week’s installment of the CavsCorner Podcast we break down UVa’s most recent wins over Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech and dive into what those efforts tell us about the Wahoos and where things are as the stretch run looms. Then we’ll get into that stretch, what we expect to see from Virginia and how we think the rest of the schedule looks. And lastly, we’ll touch on the question that seems to be getting a lot of run lately: Should UVa (and other NCAA locks in the league) seriously consider not playing in the ACC Tournament this year so as to not risk being forced to miss The Big Dance?
Credits:
Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)
David Spence (@HooDaves)
Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)
SIGN UP TODAY and check out our message board to talk with hundreds of fellow Wahoo fans about all things UVa sports!
Links:
Season in Review: Returners on the D-line weather the storm
Woldetensae’s contributions off the bench could be big for UVa
Weekend Wrap: Survive and advance of a different kind