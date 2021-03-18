CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 400

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 400
On this week’s historic episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we ring in 400 in style. We start with a conversation focusing on the craziness of the last week and the (hopefully still) pending NCAA Tournament matchup with Ohio. Then we share our conversation with Wahoo great Chris Long to talk about his recruitment, what he learned from Al Groh that’s helped him in life and football, how he went about his time in the NFL, how he landed on podcasting as one of his post-football endeavors, how deep the Wahoo love runs, and also the work his Waterboys organization continues to do. And then we finish with a conversation about these 400 episodes and what they have meant to us, especially in the last year.
Credits:
Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)
David Spence (@HooDaves)
Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)
