CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 402

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 402
On this week’s episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, it’s all transfer portal all the time. We dive into the issues at hand, why things are so crazy this particular spring, what’s at stake for UVa, and how things shake out from here. And yes, we’ll get into whether folks should be freaking out by the defections the Wahoos have suffered thus far and what it all means.
Credits:
Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)
David Spence (@HooDaves)
Links:
