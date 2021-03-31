 CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 402
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-31 07:08:32 -0500') }} basketball Edit

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 402

Brad Franklin • CavsCorner
Publisher
@Cavs_Corner
Brad Franklin has served as the publisher of CavsCorner since February 2011. Email him anytime at brad.franklin@me.com.


On this week’s episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, it’s all transfer portal all the time. We dive into the issues at hand, why things are so crazy this particular spring, what’s at stake for UVa, and how things shake out from here. And yes, we’ll get into whether folks should be freaking out by the defections the Wahoos have suffered thus far and what it all means.




Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)


SIGN UP TODAY and check out our message board to talk with hundreds of fellow Wahoo fans about all things UVa sports!


Links:

Tournament Review: Part I


Note from Bronco Mendenhall’s pre-spring presser


Season in Review: Cavaliers need more consistency at CB


Season in Review: UVa once again returns plenty at safety


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}