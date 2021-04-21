 CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 405
CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 405

Brad Franklin • CavsCorner
Publisher
@Cavs_Corner
Brad Franklin has served as the publisher of CavsCorner since February 2011. Email him anytime at brad.franklin@me.com.


On this week’s episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we rejoin spring football conversations already in progress. The big news of the week of course was the ACL injury to Lavel Davis, a topic which is both timely and also a long-term one for the Wahoos (and certainly for this podcast). From there we work our way through the rest of the offense and then the defense before discussing the transfer portal and the bigger questions looming for the roster. And speaking of the portal, a former UVa hoops target is leaving another ACC school and fans are keenly interested in how that one turns out. That one definitely warranted a conversation, too.


Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)


Links:

Three key points from Mendenhall’s spring presser


ACL injuries sideline Davis, Bennett


Missed opportunity against the Cards could haunt the Cavaliers


