CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 405





On this week’s episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we rejoin spring football conversations already in progress. The big news of the week of course was the ACL injury to Lavel Davis, a topic which is both timely and also a long-term one for the Wahoos (and certainly for this podcast). From there we work our way through the rest of the offense and then the defense before discussing the transfer portal and the bigger questions looming for the roster. And speaking of the portal, a former UVa hoops target is leaving another ACC school and fans are keenly interested in how that one turns out. That one definitely warranted a conversation, too.



